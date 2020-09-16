हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google Meet app gets new feature, now see up to 49 people including yourself

Both the features are now available to all G Suite customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Google Meet app gets new feature, now see up to 49 people including yourself

San Francisco: Google has introduced a new feature in its Meet app where the users can now see up to 49 people at the same time in the auto and tiled layout options.

In addition, the company has added the ability to see the host of the meeting as a tile on the call.

Both the features are now available to all G Suite customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

"Adding yourself as a full tile let's you see yourself better. This can make you feel more like part of the larger group, especially when taking screenshots or photos," Google said in a blog post on Tuesday.

With this launch, the Meet users will also be able to use a slider to adjust the number of tiles they see.

"You may want to increase the maximum when you have a large group, or reduce the number of tiles if you have a weak internet connection," Google informed.

The slider adjustments are specific to each meeting and it will reset between each meeting.

The features are only available in Meet on the web.

By default, the maximum number of tiles in auto layouts is nine and in tiled layouts is 16.

