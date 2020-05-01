हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google Meet

Google Meet now free for everyone – Here's how you can make calls in few easy steps

Meetings are limited to 60 minutes for the free product, though Google said it will not enforce this time limit until after September 30.

Google Meet now free for everyone – Here’s how you can make calls in few easy steps

New Delhi: Tech giant Google has announced that it is making its premium video conferencing product Google Meet, free for everyone. 

The service will be available for roll out over the coming weeks, Google said. 

Starting in early May, anyone with an email address can sign up for Meet and enjoy many of the same features available to our business and education users, such as simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view. 

Google further added that everyone who uses Meet has a secure and reliable experience from the start. Beginning next week, Google will be gradually expanding its availability to more people.

Though users might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, but they can sign up to be notified when it’s available.

Meet will be available to anyone for free on the web at meet.google.com and via mobile apps for iOS or Android. And if you use Gmail or Google Calendar, you’ll be able to easily start or join from there, the search engine gaint said.

Those having existing Google Account can sign in at meet.google.com to get started. If you don’t have a Google Account, you will have to create one.

How to make calls in few easy steps on Google Meet

Sign up for the free version at meet.google.com. 

Enter your details and agree to terms of service, and push Submit. 

Google will send you a notification. Now follow these steps:

- Click Start new meeting, or enter your meeting code. 

- Choose your account

- Join meeting

Meetings are limited to 60 minutes for the free product, though Google said it will not enforce this time limit until after September 30.

