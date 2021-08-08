हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google planning a huge hardware R&D hub in Silicon Valley

Google announced it has developed its own custom-built chip to power the next generation of Pixel 6 smartphones that will arrive in the market later this year. 

Google planning a huge hardware R&amp;D hub in Silicon Valley

New Delhi: Google is reportedly planning to build a campus that will house a huge hardware hub in the Silicon Valley. According to a report in CNBC on Saturday, the campus called `Midpoint` will have 20 per cent office space and 80 per cent space focused on manufacturing devices, storage, distribution and other purposes.

Google has bought land in northern San Jose, California, spending more than $389 million for the five-building hardware research and development centre.

"It will sit adjacent to three industrial buildings that will house some operations for its hardware division, including Nest products, according to several planning documents," the report mentioned.

The company`s hardware chief Rick Osterloh recently said that Google is geared up make a big splash in the hardware space.

The company currently has an impressive hardware line-up, including smart home speakers Nest, flagship Pixel smartphones and the PixelBook laptops.

Last week, Google announced it has developed its own custom-built chip to power the next generation of Pixel 6 smartphones that will arrive in the market later this year.

Called Tensor, the AI-enabled System on a Chip (SoC) has been developed specifically for Pixel phones.

In 2016, Google launched the first Pixel. Also Read: Ready-to-cook idli, dosa, porridge mix to attract 18% GST

Google previously said its midrange Pixel 5A would arrive later this year. Now, a new report suggests that the smartphone is likely to arrive on August 26 for $450. Also Read: Audi RS 5 Sportback India launch tomorrow: Check price, design and specs details

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GooglePixelTensor
Next
Story

Maharashtra FDA issues notices to Amazon, Flipkart for selling pregnancy termination pills

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Kiren Rijiju tweeted Zee News' video, writes - 'I wish you had lived at least till Tokyo Olympics'