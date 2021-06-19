हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google will soon let you find lost devices with Apple-like 'Find My Device' feature

The Find My app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac makes it easy to locate missing Apple devices, as well as keep up with friends and family, all while protecting user privacy.

Google will soon let you find lost devices with Apple-like &#039;Find My Device&#039; feature

New Delhi: Google is reportedly working on a feature similar to Apple’s ‘Find My Device’, which helps users easily locate their lost devices. The feature is said to be help over three billion Android users across the world. 

The feature named `Spot` has been spotted in the latest beta of Google Play Services that shows code "referencing the ability for phones to help locate other devices," reports 9to5 Google.

Currently, the beta version refers to helping find "other people`s devices" and does not list what kind of devices like phones, tablets, watches and headphones. Also Read: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Nepal, at least 16 dead, 22 missing

The current `Find My Device` system, described on Google`s support page, can only find smartphones that are powered on, have a data or Wi-Fi signal, and have location services enabled.

However, the `Spot` feature will help Android users find a lost phone without an internet signal too.

The Find My app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac makes it easy to locate missing Apple devices, as well as keep up with friends and family, all while protecting user privacy.

If a user ever loses their Apple device, the Find My app allows them to locate it on a map, play a sound to pinpoint its location, put it in Lost Mode to lock it immediately, and display a message with a contact number. It also lets them remotely erase the device in case it has fallen into the wrong hands. Also Read: Delhi activists' bail case: Why the Supreme Court found Delhi High Court's order 'surprising'

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoogleAppleFind My Device
Next
Story

Attention Android users! WhatsApp chat backups will soon change

Must Watch

PT19M52S

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh Dies At 91 Due To Post-COVID Complications