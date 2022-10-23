NewsTechnology
Here's HOW to change your WhatsApp number without losing previous chats & data

One such feature is WhatsApp's ability to change mobile numbers without erasing previous chats or important data. Continue reading to find out more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

Here's HOW to change your WhatsApp number without losing previous chats & data

New Delhi: WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has become a vital tool for staying in touch with friends and family. The platform has a variety of features to give users a sophisticated experience. These consist of messages that vanish, are starred, can be pinned, and more.

One such feature is WhatsApp's ability to change mobile numbers without erasing previous chats or important data. Do you want to know how to update your registered WhatsApp number? Read further to find out. (Also Read: Shocking! Customer claims that he ordered laptop from Flipkart, gets old computer parts & e-waste)

Here's the step-by-step guide to change mobile number without losing the previous chat:

- Open your WhatsApp app.

- Go to the settings option.

- Click on the account setting option.

- Click on the change number option.

- Click on the next option to proceed further.

- Fill out your current WhatsApp registered number in the first column.

- Fill up the number you want to make WhatsApp in the second column.

- Click on the next option.

You will have the option to inform your contacts, chats or selected users regarding changing of your WhatsApp number. You can choose the option as per your wants.

