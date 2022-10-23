Shocking! Customer claims that he ordered laptop from Flipkart, gets old computer parts & e-waste

New Delhi: During the Big Diwali Sale on Flipkart, Chinmaya Ramana of Mangalore, Karnataka, ordered a gaming laptop. When the package arrived, he opened it only to discover that it contained old computer parts and electronic garbage. Like some of us, he had only seen such incidents occur on social media platforms; this was his first time seeing them in person.

Since he had a Flipkart Plus subscription, Chinmaya ordered the Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop for his friend on October 15. On October 20, the item was delivered sealed from the outside. The customer did share an OTP with the delivery person even though it wasn't an open-box delivery like some of the things on Flipkart because the box appeared to be in perfect condition. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Invest Rs 10 lakh in THIS plan, get Rs 14 lakh in 5 years)

However, the Asus box inside was tampered with and the barcodes and product information was erased when the main Flipkart packaging was opened. Opening the box revealed everything that saves a laptop. Along with e-waste and outdated computer components, the box also contained a stone that was presumably stored to keep it hefty. (Also Read: Festive dhamaka for OnePlus users! OnePlus 10T now supports 5G service, here's how to activate)

"I reported the incident to Flipkart on the same day with all the supporting documentation. They told me they would come back to me with a solution after some time. The merchandise was not harmed at all during transportation, according to the email I received from them on October 23rd, according to the buyer Chinmaya.