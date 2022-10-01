High-speed 5G Launched in India at IMC 2022: Key highlights from PM Narendra Modi's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the high-speed 5G services in India. The launch of 5G internet ushers in an era of ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones besides paving way for transforming sectors like healthcare, education, manufacturing and construction. The prime minister also inaugurated India Mobile Congress 2022.

PM Modi launched the 5G services in select cities at the IMC 2022 conference and the telecom leaders announced plans to cover the entire country with 5G over the next couple of years. Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

Here are key highlights from PM Modi's speech:

* Today, on behalf of the country, on behalf of the country's telecom industry, 130 crore Indians are getting a wonderful gift in the form of 5G. 5G is the knock of a new era at the door of the country. 5G is the beginning of an infinite sky of opportunities.

* New India will not remain a mere consumer of technology, but India will play an active role in the development and implementation of that technology. India will play a big role in designing the future wireless technology, and manufacturing related to it.

* At the time of 2G, 3G, 4G, India was dependent on other countries for technology. But with 5G, India has created a new history. With 5G, India is setting a global standard in telecom technology for the first time.

* Talking about Digital India, some people think that this is just a government scheme. But Digital India is not just a name, it is a big vision for the development of the country. The goal of this vision is to take that technology to the common people, which works for the people, works with the people

* We focused on 4 Pillars, in four directions at once. First, is the price of the device. Second, is digital connectivity. Third, is the cost of data. Fourth, and most importantly, the idea of 'digital first':

* From exporting zero mobile phones in 2014, today we have become a mobile phone exporting country worth thousands of crores. Naturally, all these efforts have had an impact on the cost of the device. Now we have started getting more features in a smartphone at a lower cost.

* Just like the government started a campaign to deliver electricity to every household or worked on the mission of providing clean water to everyone through Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan or through the Ujjwala scheme, the gas cylinder was delivered to the poorest of the poor. Similarly, our government is working on the goal of the Internet for all. There was a time when a handful of elite-class people doubted the potential of poor people. They suspected that poor people would not even understand the meaning of digital. But I have always had faith in the understanding of the common man of the country, in his conscience, in his inquisitive mind.

* The government itself went ahead and made the way for digital payments easier. The government itself promoted citizen-centric delivery service through the app. Whether it is about farmers or small shopkeepers, we have given them a way to meet their daily needs through the app:

* Today, whether we have small traders, small entrepreneurs, local artists and artisans, Digital India has given a platform, a market to everyone. Today you go to a local market or vegetable market and see, even a small street vendor will tell you that they accept 'UPI'.

* The cost of data in India has remained very low due to the efforts of our government. It is a different matter that we did not make a fuss about it, did not give big advertisements. We focused on how to increase the convenience of the people of the country, and increase the ease of living.

* Today's historic occasion has brought new inspiration for India. We should use this 5G technology to give unprecedented speed to India's growth.