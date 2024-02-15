Honor X9b 5G Launched With 5800mAh Battery And 108MP Camera In India; Check Price

New Delhi: Honor has rolled out the much-anticipated smartphone, Honor X9b 5G, today in the Indian market. This is the second 5G smartphone from the brand after Honor made its comeback in India last year. The newly launched handset comes with two colour options: Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange.

According to the company, the Honor X9b 5G will go on sale for the first time on February 16 at 12 pm (noon). The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon and around 1,800 retail stores across the country. For the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, the Honor X9b 5G will be available at a price of Rs. 25,999. With ICICI Bank cards, customers can avail of a Rs. 3,000 discount while purchasing the smartphone. (Also Read: Redmi A3 Budget Smartphone Launched In India, Check Price, Camera, And Battery)

Honor X9b 5G Specifications:

Honor X9b 5G Display

The Honor X9b features a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED screen equipped with Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop display technology.

Honor X9b 5G Camera

The handset houses a 108-megapixel primary shooter accompanied by a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For videos and selfies, users can find a 16-megapixel front camera.

Honor X9b 5G Battery

The smartphone is loaded with a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired charging support. It also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Honor X9b 5G OS and Chipset

It runs on Android 13 with Magic OS 7.2. It is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, ensuring smooth performance and efficiency.

Honor X9b 5G Connectivity

The device offers support for 5G and 4G LTE networks, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port for seamless data transfer and connectivity options. (Also Read: Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop Launched In India; Check Specs, Price And Availability)

Notably, the company also rolled out the Honor CHOICE earbuds X5, priced at Rs 1,999, and the Honor CHOICE Watch, initially priced at Rs 6,499 but available at an introductory discount of Rs 500, bringing the price down to Rs. 5,999.