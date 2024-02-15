Redmi A3 Budget Smartphone Launched In India, Check Price, Camera, And Battery

New Delhi: Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has announced the ultra-affordable Redmi A3 smartphone in India. The newly-launched smartphone comes with three colour options: Olive Green, Midnight Black, and Lake Blue. Moreover, the Redmi A3 is available in three RAM and storage configurations. The handset will go on sale via e-commerce giant Flipkart, Mi.com, and Xiaomi's retail partners starting February 23rd. Previously, the Redmi A2 was launched in May last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

For the base model with 3GB RAM and 64GB Storage, the Redmi A3 is priced at Rs 7,299, and Rs 8,299 for the 4GB + 128GB model. It also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 9,299. (Also Read: Google CEO: Do You Know How Many Phones Sundar Pichai Uses? Here's What Report Claims)

Redmi A3 Display

The handset features a 6.71-inch HD+ display boasting a resolution of 1,600x700 pixels, featuring a 120Hz touch sampling rate and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for immersive viewing.

Redmi A3 Camera

The camera setup includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor along with a secondary camera, while for selfies and video chats, there's a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Redmi A3 Battery

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Redmi A3 Protection

With Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, the display is safeguarded against scratches and damage. (Also Read: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tries Apple Vision Pro, Shares Video On Instagram)

Redmi A3 Chipset

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, the device ensures efficient performance for various tasks.

Redmi A3 OS

The Redmi A3 operates on Android 13 (Go Edition), providing a streamlined user experience.

Redmi A3 Connectivity

Connectivity options abound with 4G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, ensuring seamless connectivity in various scenarios. The handset is loaded with an accelerometer, e-compass and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.