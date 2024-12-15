How To Download And Locate YouTube Videos Offline On PC, Mac, Or Laptop; Follow Step-By-Step Guide

Download YouTube Videos Offline Laptop: In today's time, everyone loves YouTube for its endless entertainment, information, and educational content. But what happens when you want to watch a video during a flight or journey with no internet? The solution is simple—download the video for offline viewing. Whether it’s a tutorial, a favourite show, or an educational clip, saving it on your PC, Mac, or laptop ensures you can watch it anytime.

Meanwhile, YouTube Premium also offers an official way to download videos, there are other methods you can use as well. You can also search for third-party YouTube video downloaders to download and watch a YouTube video offline on a PC, Mac or laptop. Users can download YouTube videos offline using YouTube Premium. This method requires a YouTube Premium subscription, which costs Rs 149 per month.

It is important to respect copyright laws and use downloaded content for personal use only. So, you can follow these steps to download and enjoy YouTube videos offline on your PC, Mac, or laptop.

How To Download A YouTube Video

Step 1: Open YouTube on your PC, Mac, or laptop and sign in to your YouTube Premium account.

Step 2: Search for the video you want to save for offline viewing and open it.

Step 3: Below the video player, locate the Download button (next to the share option) and click it.

Step 4: Once downloaded, access the saved video through your YouTube library for offline viewing anytime.

How To Locate YouTube Videos Offline

Step 1: Open youtube.com on your PC, Mac, or laptop.

Step 2: Click the hamburger menu (three lines) on the left-hand side and select Downloads.

Step 3: Access all your saved videos in the Downloads section and enjoy them anytime offline.

YouTube allows downloaded videos to be played offline for up to 29 days. After this, you’ll need to reconnect to the internet to continue accessing them.