How To Restore Deleted Pics From Google Photos; Follow Step-By-Step Guide

Restore Deleted Pics From Google Photos: The Google Photos app comes pre-installed on phones, allowing users to manage their photos and videos. However, sometimes people accidentally delete a photo and later get upset about it. They think that the photo cannot be recovered. But that's not true. You can restore a deleted photo from Google Photos.

Google Photos is a cloud-based service provided by Google that allows users to store, organize, and manage their photos and videos. It automatically backs up images and videos from your phone, tablet, or computer, making them accessible from any device with internet access.

Google Photos also offers features like intelligent search, automatic organization by people, places, and things, and advanced editing tools. Here’s how you can recover deleted photos from Google Photos.

Check the Trash Folder

When you delete a photo from Google Photos, it goes to the Trash folder. You can retrieve it from there. However, you can only restore photos and videos that are still present in the Trash folder. To restore a photo, find the one you want to recover, and then click on the Restore option. After that, the photo will be restored to your phone's gallery or Google Photos library.

Check the Archive Folder

Sometimes, people accidentally archive photos and forget about it, later thinking they have deleted them. If you're unable to find your photo, make sure to check the Archive folder. If the photo is there, choose the Unarchive option to restore it. The photo will then appear back in your phone's gallery.

Get Help from Google Support

If you had stored your photo in Google Drive, you can request Google for assistance to recover it.

Step 1: To restore the photo, go to Google Drive and click on the Help page.

Step 2: On the Help page, click on the Missing or deleted files option.

Step 3: You will then see two options in a pop-up box: Request chat and Email support. You can choose either one based on your convenience.

Step 4: Here, you can explain to Google why you need the deleted photo or file back. If possible, Google may be able to retrieve your deleted photo or file.