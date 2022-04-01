हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Instagram brings changes to DM settings; check new updates

The new features require users to upgrade to Instagram`s upgraded messaging experience first introduced in the fall of 2020. 

New Delhi: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has rolled out several new messaging features. As per TechCrunch, the new changes include the ability to share music previews in DMs, the ability to send a message silently, the ability to see who`s online to chat with, the ability to reply to messages while you browse your feed and more.

The new features require users to upgrade to Instagram`s upgraded messaging experience first introduced in the fall of 2020, allowing for cross-app communication between Instagram and Messenger.

The DM update follows Instagram`s decision to close down its companion messaging app called Threads in December 2021. Also Read: After petrol and LPG price hike, electricity rates to increase in THIS state

The company said at the time it planned to bring Threads` unique features to the main Instagram app in the future. Also Read: Big ITR Filing Update: FinMin notifies new ITR forms for FY22

