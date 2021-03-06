हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Instagram just unveiled Live Room feature: Here's how to use it

To create an Instagram live room, a user needs to update to the latest version of the app. Then, open the Instagram stories camera and toggle to the ‘live’ mode icon, and then hit the recording button to start the broadcast. It is advised that all the users must possess a stable internet connection.

Instagram just unveiled Live Room feature: Here’s how to use it

Instagram has recently come up with a live room feature that allows four participants to engage in the real-time broadcast. Earlier, the Facebook-owned platform allowed users to stream with one person.

To create an Instagram live room, a user needs to update to the latest version of the app. Then, open the Instagram stories camera and toggle to the ‘live’ mode icon, and then hit the recording button to start the broadcast.

When a user goes live, he/she will see a camera icon with +sign. After that, he/she needs to click on the sign to go live in a room. Once the live room is created, search for friends and followers and invite them to join the video. When the person accepts the invitation, the Instagram live room feature will start.

For a hassle-free and smooth experience, it is advised that all the users must possess a stable internet connection.

