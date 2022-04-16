हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone 13

iPhone 13 available at just Rs 760 per month! Here’s how to get Apple smartphone at attractive price

Apple iPhone 13 is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic Chip. You can buy the smartphone at one of the cheapest prices by using the offer mentioned below.  

New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best-selling flagship smartphones across the world. The device is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic Chip and was recently launched in Green finishes. However, because of its high cost, the Apple iPhone 13 smartphone still remains unaffordable for money. For such buyers, Verizon is running a special offer wherein it’s letting customers use the phone by paying just $10 (Rs 760 per month approx.). 

For the unversed, Verizon is an American network operator. The company offers calling and internet facilities to its customers in the US and other countries. It is running the $10 Apple iPhone 13 offer for customers in the US only. 

How to get Apple iPhone 13 at $10 per month? 

Verizon is running an offer where customers can buy iPhone 13 at affordable rates. All you need to do is get Apple iPhone 13 with Verizon unlimited line that starts at $10 per month. 

You will have to continuously pay for the plan for 36 months, meaning that you will have to pay a total of $360 in three years for a smartphone that costs $699 in retail right now. Well, that sounds a pretty good deal indeed. You would save about $339 on the market price if you take advantage of the iPhone 13 offer.  

Verizon's $10 iPhone 13 offer is applicable on the 128 storage variant of the smartphone. If you plan to get variants with more storage, you will have to pay a little more per month. 

For instance, you will have to pay $12.77 per month for 36 months for iPhone 13 with 256 GB storage. Also, you can get the 512 GB variant by paying just $18.33 per month for 36 months. Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, April 16: Check how to get free rewards

You don’t have to pay any downpayment to avail of the offer. However, a one-time activation fee of $35 will be charged. But that would be just another Rs 2670 (approx.), and considering the overall deal, it shouldn’t be a problem. Also Read: After LG, Samsung could soon launch rollable QD-OLED TV

Tags:
Apple iPhone 13VerizoniPhone 13A15 Bionic Chip
