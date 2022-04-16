New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, April 16, are now out. Gamers can redeem the codes on the official portal to get free rewards in their accounts to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free Fire MAX is an improved version of Garena Free Fire, which is a free-to-play battle royale game. Garena Free Fire had become popular in India after the government had banned PUBG Mobile India on national security and user privacy grounds.

However, in a recent setback for Garena Free Fire’s developers, the Indian government also banned the game from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, following which its players flocked to Garena Free Fire MAX.

Like Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX also rolls out daily redeem codes for players. The 12 digit Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code consisting of alphabets and numbers can be used to get free rewards such as skins for weapons and characters.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, April 16:

VEB4 RN5M 6KYL

FX65 SA4R EQD2

KL6O Y7U9 J8N7

F3BN 4R5T YOH9

FY6T 4GFR BFJU

DF23 G4RU TG76

V5TC RFXS VBEN

FBV7 UYTG A5QE

FBYV C6DN E1R5

BV6Y CT5R XSFW

RK5O 6YU9 8HJN

JMN9 8V7C 6TDF

94I5 6M78 LUOI

7YWQ HJ1K 2O03

FC3G HSU5 WI82

5A4Q 1ERG 23J9

FEHR TGU8 FC6S

F2FG VB3H EU8F

Here’s who to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, April 16:

Step 1: You will first need to open Garena Free Fire’s redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: You will then need to log in to your game account via either Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK ID.

Step 3: Type any of the redeem codes mentioned above in the text box on the official redemption portal.

Step 4: Select the confirm button, and click on ‘OK’ for double confirmation. Also Read: Pakistan Economic Crisis: Electricity charges go up by Rs 4.8 per unit amid rising inflation

Once you complete all the steps, you will be shown a message that the redemption was successful or not. In case of successful redemption, you will get rewards in your game account within 24 hours. Also Read: Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Elon Musk takeover

Live TV

#mute