iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, SE 3rd Gen Not To Be Sold In THESE Regions From December 28

New Delhi: Apple's iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE 3rd generation will be removed from sale in the EU on December 28 to comply with EU regulations requiring all phones to have a USB-C port, a report has said. These are the last iPhones with Lightning connectors available in the EU. Apple Authorized Retailers in the EU will continue to sell them until inventory is depleted.

Why is Apple removing from sale three iPhones?

The EU mandated in 2022 that all phones and gadgets sold in 27 countries must have a USB-C port to reduce electronic waste. Apple fought against this change but released the iPhone 15 in 2023 with a USB connector and gradually moved all its iPads to USB-C.

Apple will remove its Lightning-connector iPhones, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE 3rd generation from sale, both online and offline stores, in all 27 EU countries starting December 28, according to a report spotted by MacRumors. These are the last iPhones with the Lightning port on sale in the EU, and Apple's authorized resellers will have them in stock till they last.

iPhone 14 Sales in India

Apple typically removes older models from its catalogue, but iPhone 14 series can be purchased in India through online and offline sellers, with future support for three to four years.