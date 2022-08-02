New Delhi: The upcoming iPhone 14 series from Apple will probably be released in September, which is the following month. While the business hasn't yet disclosed the precise date of the 2022 iPhone 14 event, September 13 is widely believed to be the day. Given that Apple normally releases its new iPhones in the first or second week of September, this might be the case. We should learn the launch date in the next few days or weeks if the firm intends to reveal the smartphone next month. Check out these 10 details regarding the next iPhone 14 smartphone that leaks have so far revealed if you're excited about it.

The iPhone 14 might just be a small improvement over the previous edition, and only the Pro models are expected to receive significant enhancements to the CPU, camera, and other components. Four new iPhone models from Apple are anticipated: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 2 August: Check website, steps to redeem

Apple is rumoured to drop the mini model we have been seeing in favour of a new iPhone 14 Max variant. It was stated earlier this year that the brand's tiny version didn't receive a favourable reception. The main factors are, obviously, the high pricing and small, 5.4-inch display. Read More: iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Here’s how to avail it

The Max model may have a large 6.7-inch screen, while the ordinary model is rumoured to have a 6.1 LTPS OLED display. The 90Hz refresh rate will be supported by both devices. The refresh rate will automatically shift between 1Hz and 120Hz based on the content in the Pro variant, which is said to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO panel. The consumers will also benefit from extended battery life as a result of this. The previous notch design that we have seen on the iPhone 13 series will remain on the basic and Max devices. The punch-hole display style that the majority of modern Android phones have will likely be available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. According to reports, the new Bionic chipsets won't be used in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. According to reports, they use the same A15 Bionic technology that powers the iPhone 13 series. However, you shouldn't worry because this processor is capable and will give users a potent performance. The new A16 Bionic SoC will probably be installed in the Pro models' engine. According to reports, the less expensive iPhone 14 series handsets have twin rear camera setups with larger sensors than the prior model. The camera on the Pro versions will apparently receive a significant improvement. They might include triple rear cameras with a resolution of 48 megapixels, which would be a significant upgrade over the 2021 versions' 12-megapixel sensors. As Apple said at the WWDC 2020 event earlier this year, the future iPhone models would ship with iOS 16 installed by default. Since the new iPhone 14 series will have a more potent and effective chip, users should expect longer-lasting batteries. Users will be able to charge the iPhone 14 Pro models from zero to one hundred percent in around 30 minutes, according to unidentified leaker iHacktu. The new Apple iPhone 14 series will probably be on sale in India the same day that the devices are introduced to the rest of the world. As is customary, Flipkart and Amazon will probably be the places to get it. According to some industry experts, iPhone 14 will go on sale for approximately the same price as the iPhone 13, while others assert that it will cost Rs 10,000 more than the model from 2021. The starting pricing for the iPhone 13 is presently Rs 79,900 in India. Therefore, the cost may be the same as the iPhone 14 series' or significantly greater.