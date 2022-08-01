New Delhi: In September, Apple is expected to release a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, ahead of the release of the iPhone 14, e-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon are giving discounts on the iPhone 13 series smartphones. On Flipkart, the iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 73,909 for the base model with 128GB storage space. Buyers can, however, reduce the price of the smartphone by exchanging their existing smartphone for up to Rs 19,000 off. That is, if you want to get an iPhone 13 with 128GB storage, you will just need to pay Rs 54,909.

For those who don't know, there are four smartphones in the Apple iPhone 13 series: the Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Apple iPhone 13 Mini is driven by the company's top-of-the-line A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone has a dual 12MP back camera arrangement that records in 4K Dolby Vision HDR. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode is also included. According to the manufacturer, the device can play videos for up to 17 hours.

The price of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will rise to $1099 and $1199, respectively, due to increased component costs and Apple's push to separate Pro and non-Pro iPhones. The iPhone 13 small is also anticipated to be replaced by a Max model from Apple, which might result in a price increase of roughly $300. Also Read: The top 3 ways to block a contact on an iPhone from Apple.

A new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and other upgrades will be part of the iPhone 14 series. To fit the new internals, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are reportedly rumoured to have a larger profile and a better camera module.

A triple rear camera system with a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens would be included in both iPhone 14 Pro variants. The new iPhone 14 series would be able to play 8K videos.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro variant will include a 120Hz refresh rate display and 8GB of RAM. However, there is a 128GB storage option for the iPhone 13 model smartphones. Analysts anticipate that the iPhone 14 series handsets will have a standard storage capacity of 64GB.