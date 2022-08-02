NewsTechnology
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 2 August: Check website, steps to redeem

Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, offer details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 2, 2022 

 

FBJYRY56 MLOT

FJO94TASD3FT

PQR3BKUI7LT7

FSDRFKUIYVGR

FBTU6BFYTBT7

FBJUT6RFT1RT

FBTU6JKIE8E7

FLU8HG8RBHT4

ST5KJCRFVBHT

S5JTUGVJ Y5Y4

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF9MJ31CXKRG

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FIIF GI8E O49F

HTY3 RIFG OR3F

 

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, August 2, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

 

