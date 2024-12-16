Lava Blaze Duo 5G Launched In India With 1.58-Inch Rear Display; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers

Lava Blaze Duo 5G India Launch: Lava has launched the budget segment dubbed Lava Blaze Duo 5G smartphone in India. The home-grown company unveiled its latest offering with dual screen and amazing specifications.

It is the latest smartphone in India to arrive with a secondary display located on the rear panel, after the Agni 3 was introduced in October. The Lava Blaze Duo 5G smartphone comes in Arctic White and Celestial Blue colour options and will be available in two storage variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Lava Blaze Duo 5G runs on Android 14, and the company says it will receive an update to Android 15 at some point in the future.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Specifications:

The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 394ppi. It also boasts a 1.58-inch AMOLED screen on the rear panel with a resolution of 228x460 pixels and a pixel density of 336ppi.

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, the device is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging.

For photography, the Blaze Duo 5G offers a 64-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth capture, along with a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

The smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication and carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Price In India And Availability

The handset is priced at Rs 18,999 for the base model 6GB+128GB and the 8GB+128GB variant is available at Rs 20,499. Consumers can purchase the newly launched smartphone via Amazon. The sale will start on December 20 in the country.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Bank Offers

After discounts and offers, users can buy the smartphone at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage model. HDFC Bank debit and credit cardholders can also avail of a Rs. 2,000 instant discount between December 20 and December 22.