PUBG

Major disappointment for PUBG fans! India launch postponed indefinitely? Here's the latest update

PUBG was originally developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole. It was then franchised to Chinese multinational tech conglomerate Tencent who acted as a publishing partner for the game’s mobile version. Tencent also holds a 10% stake in the South Korean parent company.

Major disappointment for PUBG fans! India launch postponed indefinitely? Here&#039;s the latest update

After months of speculation about PUBG Mobile coming back to Indian shores, the gamers will have to wait for some more time as the game launch has reportedly got delayed for an indefinite time period.

Banned since September, online multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG Mobile was said to be preparing a return, but now with the launch of FAU-G, most of the gamers have shifted their focus on this game.

Earlier, there were speculations of its return in India. However, an RTI query answered by the government came as a blow for disappointing legions of PUBG fans in India as it said that they won’t give any preferential treatment to any Chinese apps.

Tencent-owned PUBG Mobile was banned as part of the Indian government’s culling of Chinese apps believed to be jeopardising the data security of Indian users. 

In June, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) banned 59 apps, followed by the banning of another 118 mobile apps, including Tencent`s popular video game PUBG, in September. The 118 apps continue to be banned and no decision has been reached on them as yet, hinting that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will not be available in India anytime soon.

