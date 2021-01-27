FAU-G finally launched in India, but what about PUBG India launch? Latest updates here

New Delhi: A day after the mobile action game Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) was launched in India, its rival PUBG continues to keep millions of fans hooked on to the expected day on its India arrival.

FAU-G launched on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the game with an animated trailer. The game has been developed by Bangalore based studio nCore Games, with a concept by Akshay himself.

FAU-G game available on Google Play Store

The much-anticipated FAU-G game is finally available on the Google Play Store, however, there is no update on whether the iOS users will be able to download the game or not. At present FAU-G is only available for Android users. The game description on the Google Play Store urges users to "fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier" and undergo the experiences that shape the men guarding India's borders. The game was first announced by Akshay Kumar in September 2020, post PUB-G ban.

Fate of PUBG in India: Will it be available anytime soon?

In June, the ministry of electronics and information technology (IT) banned 59 apps, that was followed by the banning of another 118 mobile apps, including Tencent`s popular videogame PUBG, in September. The 118 apps continue to be banned and no decision has been reached on them as yet, hinting that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will not be available in India anytime soon.

What we know so far on PUBG India re-entry

The company has made two big announcements in December that further aided in building hopes of PUBG India fans higher. Parent company Krafton Inc recently appointed Aneesh Aravind as new country manager for India. With over 15 years of experience in gaming industry, Aneesh Aravind has worked with gaming giants like Tencent and Zynga. As per insidesport, Krafton Inc has got more people on board by inducting four more people to the team. It must be mentioned that these four people were part of Tencent, the company responsible for rights for PUBG Mobile’s Global version. The new members in the team are Akash Jumde (Visual Content Designer), Piyush Agarwal (Finance Manager), Arpita Priyadarshini (Senior Community Manager) and Karan Pathak (Senior Esports Manager). All the newly recruited people for Krafton’s team were previously a part of Tencent, who has the publishing rights for PUBGM’s Global version.