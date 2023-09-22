Microsoft Surface 2023 Event: Tech Giant Announces New PC Lineup, AI-Assistant 'Copilot'

New Delhi: Microsoft concluded its Surface event 2023 with the launch of several new Surface PCs and new AI assistant Copilot. The event marks a crucial moment when the wave of AI is taking over the world with tech companies making their moves to not be left behind others.

Microsoft unveiled the most awaited AI assistant ‘Copilot’ which is supposed to work as everyday AI companion. The chat bot will integrate the context and intelligence of the web, the work data and what you are doing in the moment on your PC to provide better assistance. It’s like a helping hand that will be available in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and in the web browser with Edge and Bing.

The company will start rolling out Copilot in its early form as part of our free update to Widows 11 starting from September 26.

Microsoft launched a bunch of new Surface laptops for both business and personal purpose.

Here’s the details all the launch products.

Surface Go 4 Powered By Intel Processor N200 Launched

Microsoft presented a new PC for business ‘Surface Go 4’ with the focus on durability, flexibility and productivity. It is powered by an Intel Processor N200, provided up to 12.5 hours battery life, all-in-one platform ‘Microsoft 365’ and focused on secured-core PC.

The PC sports 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio for crystal clear calls. Similarly, a full HD camera will provide a high quality experience in video call, capture video, and scan a document. The company said that it is a pre-release product and hasn’t revealed the launch date.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 For Business

Another masterpiece which was unveiled during the event is Surface Laptop Studio 2 with the ability to handle heavy workloads and multitasking with up to 64 GB of system RAM. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel core processor built on the Intel Evo platform and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU.

Surface Laptop Go 3 Announced

The new addition in Surface portfolio ‘Surface Laptop Go 3 for Business’ is focused on three core principles – performance with Intel Core i5 processor, all-day battery life and professional-grade performance, collaboration with Microsoft 365 and portability with sleek, premium ultraportable design in a durable, cool metal finish.