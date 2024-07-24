Microsoft Outage: CrowdStrike-Like Attacks Could Happen Again In Future Due To THIS Reason

Microsoft Outage: A few days back, Microsoft Windows crashed with a Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) error creating mayhem globally. This global outage has impacted approximately all the major sectors, including the financial sector (stock market, banks, and NBFCs), public transport, aviation, corporations, media broadcasting, and hospitality.

Now, Microsoft has warned that outages similar to the recent CrowdStrike incident could happen again in the future, and the company might not be able to prevent them. The company even has a reason for this bold and scary claim, as it blames the European Commission for making a rule that allows third-party vendors to get full kernel access to the operating system (OS).

This incident has also raised concerns about the tech community's heavy reliance on Microsoft and its applications and services in various federal activities. It is important to note that 911 services in various regions had to be operated manually as live tracking facilities, that were Microsoft-dependent, were stalled due to the outage.

New Hacking Trick:

According to reports, there is a file online pretending to be a 'CrowdStrike fix,' but it's actually malware. This malware lets hackers take over your computer and steal your personal information and data.

Why Apple Was Unaffected?

The outage hasn’t impacted Apple users because Apple doesn’t give third-party vendors that level of access. This means Microsoft needs to manage its systems more carefully to prevent these kinds of attacks. Adding further, the update problem has created a new issue for billions of PC users, who are now warned about hackers targeting their systems.

What is CrowdStrike And Blue Screen Of Death Error?

CrowdStrike is a global security software provider, serving numerous Fortune 500 companies, including major banks, healthcare, and energy firms. Affected systems often display the Blue Screen of Death and fail to restart properly. Founded in 2011 and based in Austin, Texas, CrowdStrike operates in over 170 countries and employed more than 7,900 people as of January.

On the other hand, the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) appears when the Windows operating system encounters a critical error and crashes. While the BSOD signifies that Windows has reached an unstable state and can't continue running safely, it is frequently triggered by relatively minor issues that can be resolved easily.