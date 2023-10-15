Mr Beast Becomes First Individual YouTuber To Hit 200 M Subscribers Mark On The Platform, Inching Closer To Cup-Holder T-Series

New Delhi: The popular YouTuber Mr. Beast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, has become the first YouTuber in the world to reach the 200 million subscribers milestone on the platform, trailing only behind the Indian music label account T-Series.

Expressing his excitement over this significant milestone on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Beast announced, 'We've hit 200,000,000 subscribers!' He further expressed that he wouldn't have believed it if someone had traveled back in time to show his 13-year-old self a screenshot of 200 million subscribers.

Confident in achieving more milestones in the decades ahead, Mr. Beast stated, 'This is just the beginning; I still have decades left in the tank.'

We hit 200,000,000 subscribers!

If you traveled back in time and showed this screenshot to me when I was 13, there is 0 shot he’d believe it’s real haha



This is just the beginning though, I still have decades left in the tank pic.twitter.com/xnITlyYJ5q — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 15, 2023

Mr. Beast is known for creating adventurous and self-act videos that have garnered substantial appreciation and a vast following. He is now the second most followed YouTube account in the world, closing in on the current leader, T-Series, with 251 million subscribers.

Mr. Beast has gained over 40 million subscribers in the last few months, especially after he vowed to become the most followed YouTube account soon.

On the other hand, T-Series seems to have reached a plateau as its follower count hasn't seen substantial recent growth. It gained a massive following back in 2016 during the intense competition between the then most followed YouTuber, PewDiePie, and T-Series. Eventually, T-Series overtook PewDiePie to become the most followed YouTube account, driven by a national narrative that encouraged Indians to subscribe to the music label.