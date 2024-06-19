Nothing CMF Phone 1 Launch Date Confirmed In India; Set To Debut Alongside Buds Pro, And Watch Pro- Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced the official launch date of the CMF Phone 1 in India. It is the first-ever smartphone by Nothing's sub-brand which is scheduled to launch on July 8 in the country. Notably, the phone will be released under the CMF by the Nothing brand.

Moreover, the company has announced that it will be hosting its next Community Update event on July 8 at 10 AM BST (2:30 PM IST). Apart from the CMF Phone 1, the company is also planning to launch the second generation CMF Buds Pro and CMF Watch Pro on the same date.

It is expected that the CMF Phone 1 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Nothing Phone 2a which was launched earlier this year.

A wonderful turn of events.



Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 join Phone 1 in the new CMF by Nothing line-up.



Learn everything at our next Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/we04dldkBa — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 18, 2024

CMF Phone 1 specifications and price (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and arrives with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. It could feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. (Also Read: JBL Live Beam 3 TWS Earbuds Launched In India With Touchscreen Display; Check Specs And Price)

The phone is expected to run on Android 14-based Nothing OS custom skin out of the box. In the camera department, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera set-up with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter.

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be offered in two UFS 2.2 storage variants: 128GB and 256 GB. It is rumoured that the CMF Phone 1 carries a price tag of Rs 19,999. However, the actual price may be slightly lower than the listed amount.