JBL Live Beam 3 TWS Earbuds Launched In India With Touchscreen Display; Check Specs And Price

New Delhi: American audio brand has launched the JBL Live Beam 3 True Wireless earbuds with a Smart charging case in India that features a 1.45-inch touchscreen display. The smart charging case provides full control of most features and functions in real-time.

Users can use the touchscreen to receive calls, view texts, manage music and get social media alerts without a mobile device or the JBL Headphones app, as the company claims. These earbuds are powered by neodymium drivers. It can offer up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The device is offered in three colour options- Blue, Silver and Black.

JBL Live Beam 3 Earbuds Price And Availability:

The earbuds are priced at Rs 24,999 in the country. However, the company’s official website and Amazon’s microsite mentioned Rs 13,999. Consumers can buy the JBL Live Beam 3 True Wireless earbuds via major e-commerce sites along with JBL’s website and offline retailers from June 21.

JBL Live Beam 3 Earbuds Battery:

The JBL TWS earbuds offer a total playtime of up to 48 hours on a single charge. Users can enjoy up to 10 hours of music playback with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) enabled, and up to 12 hours with ANC disabled. Adding further, the earbuds feature fast charging technology, providing 4 hours of playtime with just a 15-minute charge.

JBL Live Beam 3 Specifications:

The JBL Live Beam 3 features Hi-Res LDAC Wireless Audio coupled with JBL Signature Sound and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. It is powered by JBL’s Signature Sound. The device is also equipped with a spatial audio feature available in the TWS earbuds incorporates theatre-like sound.

The TWS earbuds come with a True Adaptive Noise cancellation that allows users to optimize their audio experience with the Ear Canal Test in the dedicated JBL Headphones app. The company is claimed to offer six microphones, along with a Call Equaliser, Private Call Mode and Sound Level optimiser features, that allow users to speak on calls with clarity even in noisy environments.

Adding further, the IP55-rated TWS earbuds are packed with a Google Finder feature that assists in finding these earbuds if they are lost.