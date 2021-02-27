Now Facebook will help you to become a rapper

Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team has unveiled a new app called Bars that provides beats for rappers to create and share their raps. It has been launched in the US on the App Store but currently in closed beta. Interested users can sign up for the app’s waitlist for now.

The launch of Bars is aimed at helping rappers or anyone who wants to make a career in rapping. The app offers hundreds of professionally created betas on which one can create 60-second rap videos and Bars can also suggest rhymes when one is writing the lyrics and even suggest audio and visual filters for your video. Also, there is an autotune feature in the app. With Bars, one is just expected to write the lyrics, and possess good rapping skills.

Bars come with a feed where one can post their rap videos and also put a ‘fire’ if they like it and it is quite similar to TikTok.

Also, the video can be saved on the phone and can be shared on other social platforms. The Bars developers have even added a challenge mode where you can freestyle with auto-suggested word cues.

Bars have been developed as “a place for aspiring rappers to create and share their art,” DJ Iyer aka D-Lucks said in a blog post. “I know access to high-priced recording studios and production equipment can be limited for aspiring rappers. On top of that, the global pandemic shut down live performances where we often create and share our work,” DJ Iyer added.

The app is functional only in the US for now and that too in closed beta and there is no word on whether this app will see an expansion to more markets.