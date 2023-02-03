'OnePlus 11 5G' to be Unveiled on Feb 7 in India, Company's Founder Reveals BIG Update Ahead of Launch

New Delhi: OnePlus is all set to unveil the latest premium smartphone ‘OnePlus 11’ in its cloud launch event in India on February 7, 2023. The company has been trying to create abuzz for the flagship smartphone for a while on multiple social media platforms. Now Founder of OnePlus Pete Lau has hinted in a new tweet that OnePlus 11 will be the company’s first flagship smartphone supporting 4 years of Android versions and 5 years of security updates.

It is expecting that the company will also launch its first tab ‘OnePlus Tab’ for the customers.

We're adding another dimension to Fast and Smooth. The #OnePlus11 is our first flagship supporting 4 years of Android versions and 5 years of security updates.



Fast, smooth and truly built to last. pic.twitter.com/f9DDdVcpZN February 3, 2023

OnePlus 11 Expected Specs

According to reports, the forthcoming device would be powered by the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor.

The forthcoming OnePlus would have a punch-hole camera carved out at the top. On the back of the smartphone, a triple camera arrangement is anticipated. It might come equipped with a 50MP primary back camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.

the OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. The phone's display might have a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 11 might ship with the Android 13 operating system. It is anticipated that a 5,000mAh battery would power it. Online reports claim that colour options for the phone in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black have surfaced. But there are also rumours that the device will be available in additional colour options.

It is anticipated that the OnePlus 11 will cost between Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000 in India.