‘Give the Order to Guard, it’s for Him’: Zomato Shares BEST Delivery Instruction the App ever Got; Netizens React
Zomato is a popular delivery app that is widely used across the country, especially in tier 1 and tier 2 cities.
New Delhi: Food delivery apps are making our lives easier as they allow us to get food from restaurants at the comfort of our home. Bengaluru-based Zomato is very popular across the country with users avail the services to the extent of comfort. The app provides a feature called ‘Delivery Instruction’ that will tell the delivery person the instructions given by the person who ordered the food. Then the delivery man can get additional information regarding the order.
Zomato has shared the best delivery instruction the app ever got in a new tweet. ““Give the order to guard, it’s for him” is the best delivery instruction we've ever gotten,” Zomato tweeted on February 3, 2023.
“Give the order to guard, it’s for him” is the best delivery instruction we've ever gotten — zomato (@zomato) February 3, 2023
Netizens are reacting over Zomato’s post with praise and respect
A Twitter user named Tanmay Suri wrote, “That’s so sweet.”
Another user wrote, “I did that once i didn't write instructions but when they received n was getting it for me I told them ye aapke ke liye hai bhai they were speechless I can understand those emotions and no job is smaller says an Army ki beti.”
I did that once i didn't write instructions but when they received n was getting it for me I told them ye aapke ke liye hai bhai they were speechless I can understand those emotions and no job is smaller says an Army ki beti — Peace out (@ArmyDaughter027) February 3, 2023
One user sarcastically commented his parents after throwing him outside the house.
My parents after throwing me outside the house — shubhsays (@shubham_charlu) February 3, 2023
That's how they react.
