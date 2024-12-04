OnePlus 13 India Launch Confirmed, Could Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip; Check Expected Specs, Price

OnePlus 13 India Launch: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 13 in India. The company has confirmed that the phone is set to launch in January 2025 in the country.

According to the image shared by the company, the smartphone will be available in three colour options: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. Notably, the OnePlus 13 was initially launched in China in October 2024 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Moreover, it is expected to launch alongside the anticipated OnePlus 13r, which will debut in China as the OnePlus Ace 5.

Earlier, It should be noted that Oppo has recently launched Find X8 Pro and the device comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

OnePlus 13 Price In India (Expected)

The handset is anticipated to be priced below Rs 70,000. To recall, the OnePlus 12 was launched in India at Rs 64,999. Even if OnePlus decides to raise the price of the new model by a few thousand rupees, it is likely to remain under Rs 70,000 in the Indian market.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

The handset is expected to feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with quad-curve glass protection, delivering a resolution of 3168x1440 and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

The display is anticipated to reach a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, support Dolby Vision HDR, and include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

The smartphone is rumoured to offer up to 24GB of RAM and start with 256GB of storage, ensuring powerful performance. On the photography front, the phone is expected to come with a triple 50MP rear system with a primary sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom with OIS.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 32 MP shooter at the front. The device may house a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging with magnetic attachment.