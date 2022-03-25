OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out features, price and more

New Delhi: OnePlus will hold a new event shortly to unveil its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone as well as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 headphones. Renders of wireless earphones have appeared online ahead of the debut. The new earbuds will be a follow-up to the Bullets Wireless Z, which was released in 2020. The future earbuds will be released as a replacement for the Bullets Wireless Z. The earphones were also apparently certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) last month.

According to the leaked images, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will be available in two colours: black and blue. While OnePlus has not confirmed the existence of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, the earphones have just been seen on the Bluetooth SIG certification site. According to the listing, the earbuds will feature Bluetooth v5.0 communication.

These earphones will be Bluetooth earphones with a neckband. According to the renders, three red buttons have been placed on one side of the device. These will have multifunctional buttons that control the volume rocker as well as audio playback. On the other side, there is OnePlus branding.

These will have in-ear angular silicone tips, similar to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. Magnetic parts are visible in the eartips, allowing them to cling together while not in use. Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity is said to be included in these devices.

It is not yet known whether the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio is also supported by this pair of headphones. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in-ear headphones could come with angular silicone tips. The images also suggest that the buds will have a magnetic feature that will allow users to easily play/pause music. The earbuds include three buttons on a single module. To control the music, it looks to contain a volume rocker and a multipurpose button.

To summarize, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z costs Rs 1,999 in India. The price of the new model has yet to be announced.

