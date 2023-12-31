Online Scam Preys On Mumbai Senior Citizen, Resulting In Rs 4.4 Lakh Loss

New Delhi: In a recent unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 64-year-old senior citizen named Gita Shenoy fell victim to an online scam while attempting to book air tickets to Dubai. The scam involved fraudulent tactics that led to a substantial loss of Rs 4.4 lakh for the unsuspecting victim.

Shenoy, residing in Juhu, tried to book tickets through the popular Skyscanner website. However, the scammers had deviously replaced the legitimate contact number on the site with their own. (Also Read: Pankaj Patel's Inspirational Journey: From Cadila Laboratories To Owner Of Rs 52,400 Crore Empire)

When she called the number displayed on the website, the person who answered posed as a Skyscanner representative. The imposter then instructed Shenoy to download the Any Desk app on her mobile phone. (Also Read: Apple Watch Series 8 Gets Massive Price Cut; Now Available At Rs...)

Trusting the process, Shenoy downloaded the app and shared personal details with the caller, who turned out to be a scammer. The Any Desk app, designed for remote access, became the tool that granted the fraudster control over Shenoy's device.

Under the guise of assisting with the ticket booking, the scammer manipulated Shenoy into revealing a code and providing unauthorized access to her phone. Exploiting this access, the scammer swiftly siphoned off Rs 4.4 lakh from her bank account.

Discovering the unauthorized transactions, Shenoy promptly reported the incident to the Juhu police. Responding swiftly, the authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified perpetrators.