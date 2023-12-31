Apple Watch Series 8 Gets Massive Price Cut; Now Available At Rs...

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704418
New Delhi: If you've been eyeing the latest Apple Watch but are hesitant about breaking the bank, now might be the perfect moment to make your move. The Apple Watch Series 8, a flagship model released in 2022 alongside the iPhone 14 and the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra, has seen a significant price drop on Flipkart.

The spotlight is on the 41mm Midnight color variant of the Apple Watch Series 8, and the best part is that you don't need any special cards or offers to snag this deal. (Also Read: Bank To Remain Closed On January 1, 2024? Check List Of Bank Holidays)

The current listing on Flipkart puts the price at Rs 24,999 – a substantial markdown from its original tag. No credit card or additional offers are required to make this purchase, making it accessible to a broader audience. (Also Read: Stock Market Holidays 2024: NSE, BSE To Remain Close On...; Check Full List Here)

However, for those looking to sweeten the deal further, Flipkart has an additional offer in place. By using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card during the purchase, buyers can enjoy an extra cashback of Rs 1,250. This brings the net effective price down to Rs 23,749, making it an even more attractive proposition.

It's important to note that this offer is specifically for the 41mm model of the Apple Watch Series 8. If you have your eyes set on the larger 45mm version, be prepared to shell out a bit more.

But for those content with the 41mm size, the Series 8 emerges as a solid option, especially considering that the Series 9 brought only minor changes.

