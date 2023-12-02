OpenAI Delays Launch Of Custom GPT Store To Early 2024

New Delhi: In a recent update from OpenAI, the launch of its custom GPT store has faced a delay, now expected to happen in early 2024 instead of the initially planned November 2023. This decision, as revealed in an internal memo seen by Reuters, is attributed to ongoing efforts to enhance the GPTs based on valuable customer feedback.

The delay announcement coincides with the unexpected removal and subsequent reinstatement of OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman. This reinstatement followed a situation where employees had threatened to quit.

OpenAI's GPTs are early versions of AI assistants designed to perform practical tasks such as booking flights, and the custom GPT store is anticipated to allow users to create and share their GPTs, earning money based on user engagement.

OpenAI recently introduced a user-friendly feature that enables individuals to build their GPT without requiring extensive coding or machine learning expertise.

This approach aims to democratize the creation of personalized AI chatbots, allowing users to start conversations, provide instructions, and choose capabilities like web searching or data analysis.

The company's blog post on November 6 outlined the process, emphasizing its accessibility to a broader audience. The custom GPTs, which are geared toward real-world tasks, are expected to open up opportunities for users to share and monetize their creations based on the engagement of other users.