Paytm app back on Google Play Store hours after being removed for policy violations

Hours after being pulled off by Google from its Play Store for allegedly violating its policy repeatedly, the digital payments major Paytm App on Friday was back on the Play Store. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Paytm said, "Update: And we're back!"

In a blog post, Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy said that Google does not allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. Frey said, "We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies."

After it was removed from the Play Store it had said, "We continue to work with Google to restore our Android app. We assure all our users that their balances & linked accounts are 100% safe. Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before."

"Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google`s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal." it had added.

Frey had added that when an app violates these policies, the developer is notified and the app removed from Google Play "until the developer brings the app into compliance". These policies protect users from potential harm, added Frey.

"We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently," read the statement.

"We actively engage with our developer community for feedback while we define and refine our policies. Together, we will continue to create a safe and secure mobile app ecosystem for everyone," added the statement.

One of India`s most valuable startups, Paytm, which competes with Google Pay, earlier in September said that that revenue for the fiscal year ended on March 31 increased to Rs 3,629 crore with a 40 per cent decline in losses.