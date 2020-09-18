Google Play Store removes Paytm app for repeated policy violations

Google on Friday removed digital payments major Paytm app from its Play Store for allegedly violating its policy repeated. In a blog post, Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy said that Google does not allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting.

"We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," said Frey.

Frey added that when an app violates these policies, the developer is notified and the app removed from Google Play "until the developer brings the app into compliance". These policies protect users from potential harm, added Frey.

"We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently," read the statement.

"We actively engage with our developer community for feedback while we define and refine our policies. Together, we will continue to create a safe and secure mobile app ecosystem for everyone," added the statement.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Paytm said, "Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google`s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon." "All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal," it added.

Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

One of India`s most valuable startups, Paytm, which competes with Google Pay, earlier in September said that that revenue for the fiscal year ended on March 31 increased to Rs 3,629 crore with a 40 per cent decline in losses.