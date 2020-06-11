PUBG Mobile update 7.3 comes with C4, new vehicle damage mechanics and much more

NEW DELHI: In exciting news for millions of PUBG players around the world, there’s a new PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds update - 7.3 - coming to the game which will bring a new throwable called the C4.

While gamers had expected the Sticky Bomb which was introduced with the Karakin map to be the C4, but the developers have gone with other plans. Besides, a new vehicle damage mechanics, some new skins and cosmetic items are also being added to the game,

According to the BGR.in, the new throwable C4 is an interesting and powerful tool that gives players new ways to strategically flush out timid opponents.

With a massive 25 metre effective radius and damage that can penetrate cover, players will be wanting to run away when they hear this beeping brick of boom, the BGR report said.

Despite its short range, C4 can be used to cut off enemy entry into a building or new zone, or as mentioned above can force enemies out of their safe positions.

As part of the new damage mechanics, vehicles no longer explode instantly upon reaching 0 HP. Instead, engines now get disabled and are set on fire, causing the vehicle to explode after 5 seconds.

The BGR analysis of the update said that exploding vehicles now receive both linear and angular velocity, instead of only linear. Additionally, vehicles will no longer receive increased collision damage when they’re rolled over as they used to in earlier versions.

Most vehicles now have multiple damage zones which apply different damage multipliers, the report said.

The update also brings back parachute follow feature which was temporarily removed after its addition in Update 6.2 due to some technical issues. During the pre-match countdown, follow UI will be shown at the bottom left of the screen. You can open the map to select a teammate to follow.

Besides these three major additions, there is also a new Esports Tab and the train system on Vikendi has been updated.

PUBG Mobile is pretty popular, then, and by delivering a regular stream of updates, new seasonal content and gameplay modes for its player base, it won't be losing steam anytime soon.

Developed by Tencent, PUBG Mobile has been named the top grossing mobile game by worldwide revenue for May 2020 with more than $226 million in user spending, which represented 41 percent growth from May 2019.

App revenue estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.

Honor of Kings from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for May 2020 with an estimated $204.5 million in gross revenue, which represented 42 percent year-over-year growth from May 2019.

It was followed by 2.2 percent from Thailand, where it’s operated by Garena and known as Garena Realm of Valor. The next top grossing game was Roblox from Roblox Corporation, followed by Monster Strike from Mixi and Coin Master from Moon Active.