Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+ Launched In India With 5,200mAh Battery Under Rs 40,000; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Realme has launched the Realme 13 Pro series in the Indian market. The series includes the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ smartphones. The Realme 13 Pro series has three storage variants: 8GB RAM+256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage models.

The Realme 13 Pro series has succeeded the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ smartphones launched in India earlier this January. Both smartphones house 5,200mAh battery units with up to 80W fast charging support.

The Realme 13 Pro comes in Emerald Green, Monet Purple, and Monet Gold colour options. Meanwhile, the Realme 13 Pro+ is offered in Emerald Green and Monet Gold colour options.

Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+ Price And Availability:

The price of Realme 13 Pro starts at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively.

On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro+ is available for Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 31,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version. The top-tier model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹33,999.

The first sale of the Realme 13 Pro series will start from August 6. Consumers can purchase the smartphones via realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels. (Also Read: OPPO K12x 5G Launched In India With Splash Touch Technology Under Rs 16,000; Check Specs And Bank Offers)

There is also an early bird sale for the consumers which is scheduled to begin today between 6 pm and 10 pm. Realme is providing a bank discount of Rs 3,000, no-cost EMI options, and an additional one-year warranty.

Realme 13 Pro Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and is loaded with a 5,200mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging, which is slightly slower than the Pro+.

The Realme 13 Pro also runs realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. In the camera department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel LYT-600 1 / 1.95-inch sensor with OIS support, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, the device has a 32-megapixel front camera.

Realme 13 Pro+ Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5,200mAh battery along with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 13 Pro+ runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, along with an Adreno 710 GPU.

In the camera department, the phone comes with a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel 1 / 1.56-inch LYT-701 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture, a 50-megapixel LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. Notably, the camera setup is equipped with several AI-based features such as AI audio zoom, AI group enhance and AI smart removal among others collectively called HyperImage+.