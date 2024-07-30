OPPO K12x 5G Launched In India With Splash Touch Technology Under Rs 16,000; Check Specs And Bank Offers

OPPO K12x 5G India Launch: Oppo has launched the OPPO K12x 5G smartphone in India. It is available in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet colour options and comes with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage models.

OPPO K12x 5G Price And Availability:

The phone costs Rs 12,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant while 8GB+256GB carries a price tag of Rs 15,999. The sale begins on August 2. Consumers can buy the smartphone via Flipkart and OPPO stores. There is also a Rs 1000 instant discount if customers are making transactions via HDFC Bank, SBI and Axis Bank cards. Buyers can also avail of up to 3 months of No-Cost EMI.

OPPO K12x 5G Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch panel with 720p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, Panda Glass protection, and Amazon HD and Widevine L1 support.

It is powered by the K12x with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G. The smartphone runs Android 14 with ColorOS 14 and is loaded with a 5,100mAh cell with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone features 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi AC, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The OPPO K12x 5G phone offers more similarities similar to the OPPO A3 Pro smartphone. Both devices are loaded with a 5,100mAh+45W setup, a 2MP secondary camera, an 8MP front camera, a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD, and a Dimensity 6300 processor.

The company claims that the smartphone is equipped with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone also features Splash Touch technology so users can operate its touchscreen even with wet fingers