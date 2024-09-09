Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Launched In India With Gaming Modes, Starting At Rs 16,999; Check Specs, Discounts

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G smartphone in India. The latest gaming focused-smartphone can be offered in Turbo Yellow, Turbo Purple, and Turbo Green colour options. Moreover, the new phone comes in three storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI custom skin out of the box. The company is also promising 2 OS updates and 3 years of security patches. The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo GT gaming mode includes these features which includes Quick startup, Voice changer, Game focus mode + Bullet notification, and Geek Power Tuning.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Sale And Availability

The newly-launched smartphone will be on sale from September 16th at 12 PM IST via Amazon and the Realme website.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Price And Discount

The smartphone is priced at Rs 16,999 for the base model with 6GB+128GB. The 8GB+128GB model carries a price tag of Rs 17,999 and the 12GB+256GB storage variant costs at Rs 20,999. Notably, the company is offering a Rs 2,000 discount coupon, which brings down the price to Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999, and Rs 18,999, respectively.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch display size with an FHD+ screen resolution. The panel used on the Turbo model is a Samsung E4 OLED screen. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G paired with Mali-G615 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The fast charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. On the optics front, the phone sports a primary 50MP + 2MP dual camera setup. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter at the front.