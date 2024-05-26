Advertisement
REDMI A3X

Redmi A3x Smartphone Launched In Pakistan With Octa Core Unisoc T603 Chipset; Check Specs, Price

Consumers can purchase the Redmi A3x smartphone via the company's online store, and other sellers like Corecart and Daraz.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 12:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Redmi A3x Smartphone Launched In Pakistan With Octa Core Unisoc T603 Chipset; Check Specs, Price Image Credit: Xiaomi Pakistan/X

New Delhi: Chinese electronic brand Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A3x smartphone in Pakistan. The handset is offered in three colour options: Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Moonlight White. The newly announced Redmi A3x runs on 14-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

Notably, the company is also expected to launch the Redmi A3x in other markets, including India, at a later date. The smartphone will be available in a single 3GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. 

Redmi A3x Price And Availability: 

The 3GB+64GB RAM storage variant is priced at PKR 18,999  (roughly Rs. 5,700). Consumers can purchase the Redmi A3x smartphone via the company's online store, and other sellers like Corecart and Daraz. (Also Read: Google Plans India Manufacturing After Introducing Industry-Leading Pixel 8a Smartphone)

Redmi A3x Specifications: 

The smartphone sports a 6.71-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is equipped with the Redmi A3x with an octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset. The smartphone is packed with 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot. 

In the camera department, the Redmi A3x sports an 8-MP rear camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5 MP camera on the front in a waterdrop-style notch. For connectivity, the Redmi A3x supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. (Also Read: Noise Launches Next-Gen EN 1 Processor, Nebula UI; Set To Debut With Upcoming NoiseFit Origin Smartwatch)

On the security front, there is a mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The handset measures 168.3x76.3x8.3 mm and weighs 199g. 

