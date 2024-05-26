Noise Launches Next-Gen EN 1 Processor, Nebula UI; Set To Debut With Upcoming NoiseFit Origin Smartwatch

New Delhi: India's trusted wearable brand Noise has planned to announce the next-gen EN 1 Processor and Nebula UI for its upcoming premium NoiseFit Origin smartwatch. It will be the first smartwatch to feature these advancements and the company promises better performance and design with the device.

EN 1 Processor

As per the company, the EN1 SoC processor will improve the performance of its upcoming smartwatches by 30 per cent. This processor will also boost the smartwatches’ processing capacity and response time.

Moreover, the SoC also enhance graphics for smoother animations, background colours, and transitions.

Nebula UI

On the other hand, the latest Nebula UI offers improved icons, sophisticated gradients, and new menu layouts. It also optimises screen organization by combining notifications and workout screens and has smart widgets for quick access to essential data.

Notably, the company hasn't disclosed the launch date of the NoiseFit Origin smartwatch in the Indian market.

To recall, Noise launched the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus smartwatch in the Indian market in March this year. The smartwatch has six colour variants: Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Vintage Brown, Space Blue, Elite Black and Elite Silver. The watch is priced at Rs 1,199.

The smartwatch features a 2-inch HD display with 240 x 282 pixels resolution and offers TruSync Technology and BT v5.3 connectivity. The Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus packed with so many functions which include heart rate monitor, SpO2, sleep pattern, and stress levels. It comes with over 150 watch faces and over 100 sports modes.