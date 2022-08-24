New Delhi: Redmi will launch its mid-range Redmi Note 11 SE in India on August 26. As per company highlights, it will have a 64 MP quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. Moreover, MediaTek Helio G95 plus Z-Axis vibrate motor features will provide immersive and sensory gaming experience. Though it hasn't revealed the price of the smartphone yet.

Redmi has announced that the handset will go on the first sale in India on August 31. It will come in four colour variant – Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Shadow Black, & Bifrost Blue.

While announcing the smartphone on Twitter, the company wrote, "All SEt for the new performer on the block. The stunning #RedmiNote11SE arrives on 26th August. http://mi.com."

Redmi Note 11SE expected specifications



Redmi Note 11SE will have a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with blue light certification. This will prevent eye-straining as 360-degree ambient sensors automatically adjusts light for you.

It will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. And It will run on the latest MIUI 12.5. processor.

Besides, gorilla glass will provide scratching protection to the smartphone. The most important feature is 33 W fast charging support that will help to charge the smartphone very quickly. Charge your smartphone from 0 to 54% in 30 minutes.

Another important feature is MediaTek Helio G95 that ensures immersive gaming experience with brilliant picture quality along with smoother and longer gameplay. Plus Z-Axis Vibrator will intelligently create vibrations effect matching your actions and offering a more sensory gaming experience.