New Delhi: Facebook has gone down across the world, as several users complained about it. Besides, it is behaving strangely by showing users span posts from popular celebrity accounts around the world. The issue is widespread as reported by users on social media and as per downdetector, a website known for detecting real-time outages and issues. Several users have complained regarding the weird spam posts from popular celebrity accounts whom they don't even follow.

#Facebookdown is trending on Twitter with users across the world showing their frustations.

Taking the social media to vent down their frustrations, users made fun of the facebook breakdown. One user posted a video of crying boy and commented he thought his account got hacked. However, it was Facebook which got hacked.

He wrote, “Me after completely freaking out and spending 30 min changing my password and unfollowing artists thinking my account got hacked then realizing Facebook itself was hacked #facebookhacked.”

Me after completely freaking out and spending 30 min changing my password and unfollowing artists thinking my account got hacked then realizing Facebook itself was hacked #facebookhacked pic.twitter.com/ud8h9hIB9L — Yuliana (@Yuli_DeLeon23) August 24, 2022

While another user taking a dig posted an image of a train full of people and commented users coming to Twitter to check facebook is hacked or not. He wrote, “People coming to twitter to check if #Facebook is #Hacked #facebookdown #facebookhacked #facebookfeed #feed #celebrities.”