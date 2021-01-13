हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio launches Rs 444 plan with 2GB/day data: Check plan validity and other details

Let’s have a look at the details of the Reliance Jio Rs 444 plan.

Reliance Jio launches Rs 444 plan with 2GB/day data: Check plan validity and other details

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has floated several affordable recharge plans in the market for the customers. Fresh in the line-up of affordable recharge plan is the 2GB data per day plan at Rs 444. As per Jio, this plan is quite economical as compared to that of other telecom companies. 



-This plan comes with a validity of 56 days. 

- 2 GB data per day is being offered on this plan.

- Users will get a total of 112 GB of data in 56 days. 

- Once the data period is over, users can avail internet at a speed of 64kbps.

- Customers will get unlimited voice calling facility on networks other than Jio. 

- Users will also get subscription of 100 SMS.

- Jio apps is also available daily for free.

Apart from the Rs 444 plan, Jio's other recharge plan viz – Rs 598, Rs 2,599, Rs 2,399, Rs 599, and Rs 249 recharge packs also offer 2 GB data every day. The Rs 2,399 recharge plan is one with a year-long validity with unlimited calling on all networks. Apart from this, users are being given 100 SMS, 2 GB data per day. Jio also has a recharge plan of Rs 2,599, wherein it offers 10 GB data rollover as additional feature and Disney + Hotstar subscription for one year.

