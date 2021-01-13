Reliance Jio launches Rs 444 plan with 2GB/day data: Check plan validity and other details

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has floated several affordable recharge plans in the market for the customers. Fresh in the line-up of affordable recharge plan is the 2GB data per day plan at Rs 444. As per Jio, this plan is quite economical as compared to that of other telecom companies.

Let’s have a look at the details of the Reliance Jio Rs 444 plan.

-This plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

- 2 GB data per day is being offered on this plan.

- Users will get a total of 112 GB of data in 56 days.

- Once the data period is over, users can avail internet at a speed of 64kbps.

- Customers will get unlimited voice calling facility on networks other than Jio.

- Users will also get subscription of 100 SMS.

- Jio apps is also available daily for free.

Apart from the Rs 444 plan, Jio's other recharge plan viz – Rs 598, Rs 2,599, Rs 2,399, Rs 599, and Rs 249 recharge packs also offer 2 GB data every day. The Rs 2,399 recharge plan is one with a year-long validity with unlimited calling on all networks. Apart from this, users are being given 100 SMS, 2 GB data per day. Jio also has a recharge plan of Rs 2,599, wherein it offers 10 GB data rollover as additional feature and Disney + Hotstar subscription for one year.