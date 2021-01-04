At just Re 1 per day, this BSNL plan will win your heart

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Under this BSNL plan, users will be given 2GB data daily along with the unlimited voice calling facility.

New Delhi: In what would come as a cheerful news for millions of BSNL customers, the telecom operator has launched the cheapest ever recharge plan for its prepaid customers. Under this plan, users will get full one-year validity. The company has kept the price of this plan at Rs 365 and with a full one year validity of one year (365 days). 

That means, that a customer's one day's expenditure will come to Re one/day.

Under this BSNL plan, users will be given 2GB data daily along with the unlimited voice calling facility. In the first 60 days, 250 minutes of daily talk will be free. After the end of 250 minutes daily limit, the tariff will be charged as per the base plan. In this plan, 100 SMS facility is available daily.

This recharge plan is available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, West Bengal, North East, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, UP East and UP West.

BSNL had recently launched Ghar Wapasi Postpaid Plan for Rs 399. Under this plan, BSNL is offering 70 GB data every month to customers. Also under the rollover facility, 210 GB data can be availed. Apart from this, BSNL is also offering a postpaid plan of Rs 525 for users, under which customers will get 85 GB data.

