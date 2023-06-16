What Is Generative AI & How Will It Change The World?

New Delhi: Generative AI has become a buzzword since the launch of the viral chatbot 'ChatGPT' by OpenAI. ChatGPT has gained attention for its advanced conversational abilities, text generation, and ability to handle follow-up questions.

What Is Generative AI?

Generative AI is a subset of Artificial Intelligence that can generate new content in various formats, such as text, audio, video, images, and code, using existing datasets. It leverages machine learning and neural networks to create content beyond what is available in the dataset, using creativity and pattern recognition.

To differentiate between AI and Generative AI, it's important to understand that Artificial Intelligence is a broad discipline, while Generative AI is a specific aspect within it. Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize content production, internet usage, learning processes, and human interaction.

The Usage Of Generative AI

Generative AI finds multiple applications due to its ability to generate content in various formats. For example,

Text Content – Several stunning tools are available in the market that can produce text-form content within seconds given prompt. ChatGPT which is a text-form model hit the news after the inception as it can produce text content within seconds, answer vague queries of users and make a conversation. Google Bard is another example of language model.

Image Content – There are some tools that can analyse images and generate new ones. Midjouney and Dall-E are popular image generation tools that have the potential to create stunning, highly realistic images given by the prompt within minutes. Social media have been flooded with AI-generated images from the start of this year.

Videos – Some tools are so helpful that they can convert images and text into videos. The prompt for videos can be one sentence to an entire paragraph.

Concerns Of Generative AI

However, concerns have been raised regarding Generative AI. As with any technology, if misused, it can have negative implications. Experts call for global guidelines to ensure responsible use of Generative AI to prevent disruptions and potential risks. There have been cases where AI-generated fake images have caused havoc or spread misinformation on social media. The technology's sophistication blurs the lines between real and fake content.

Generative AI is expected to be a groundbreaking development in human history. It has the potential to reshape our world, disrupt our ways of living and working, and open up new possibilities that were previously unimaginable.