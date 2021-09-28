Samsung Galaxy M52 5G unveiled in India at Rs 29,999: Check features, offers and more

Samsung Galaxy M52 smartphone with 5G capabilities has been released in India. It's a follow-up to Samsung's Galaxy M51 smartphone. The new mid-range phone is more expensive than its predecessor and is priced under Rs 30,000.

However, at the start of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, users will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for an introductory price of Rs 26,999. The top-of-the-line model will cost Rs 28,999. The company has also confirmed this will be valid for a limited period.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is priced at Rs 29,999. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, which costs Rs 31,999, will also be available. Samsung.com, Amazon, top internet portals, and select retail outlets will all be selling the new Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features

A 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display is included on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which was recently released. It boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The mid-range tablet comes pre-installed with Android 11.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU and up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The company has also included a dedicated microSD card that can be used to expand the internal capacity by up to 1TB.

A 64MP triple rear camera system is available for photography. It has a 12MP secondary sensor as well as a 5MP macro sensor. A 32MP selfie camera is located on the front of the phone.

The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W rapid charging capabilities. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also available for biometric authentication.

The smartphone features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C connection. Dolby Atmos, NFC, and Knox Security are all supported on the new Samsung phone.

