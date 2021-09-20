हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 features leaked; smartphone to be smaller than iPhone 13

According to a tweet by the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is tipped to pack a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 features leaked; smartphone to be smaller than iPhone 13

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series soon.  Now rumours and leaks have started pouring in from Samsung tipsters as it has been revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 battery size and the expected actual size of the upcoming vanilla Galaxy S22 is expected to be smaller than the Apple iPhone 13.

According to a tweet by the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is tipped to pack a 3,700mAh battery. It is also reportedly said that the Samsung Galaxy S22 price will be more pocket-friendly than the iPhone 13.

The tipster further revealed that the Galaxy S22 will be smaller in length, width, as well as thickness than the iPhone 13, which already measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm. But the Galaxy S22 is said to have a 6.06-inch display.

The tipster further revealed that the Galaxy S22 will come with 25W fast charging which is comparatively slower than Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. They could have a 45W fast charging battery. 

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC in India. 

